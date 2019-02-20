Local hospitals seeing increase in ice injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Several Chicago-area hospitals have reported an increase in the number slipping related injuries this winter.

Hospital staff said they are seeing more people come in for broken hips, ankles and wrists. More ice means more chances to slip and fall.

Doctors said aside from being extra careful, there are some preventative things you can do to avoid taking a fall, like exercising to help strengthen bones.

The exercise doesn't have to be high intensity. Consistent walking at an indoor track or light work on a bike or treadmill is enough to strengthen your bones.