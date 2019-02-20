Khloe Kardashian splits with Tristan Thompson after he allegedly cheats with Kylie’s best friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Khloe Kardashian has split from her NBA player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The break up comes after Khloe found out Tristan allegedly cheated on her with sister Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

TMZ reports Tristan attended a house party Sunday night, where witnesses say he was seen snuggled up and making out with Jordyn.

After finding out, Khloe immediately called things off.

The ex-couple has a 10-month-old daughter together named True.

There have been reports of previous infidelities on Tristan's part in their relationship, but this one clinched the break-up.

At this time, Kylie has not responded to the news.