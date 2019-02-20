Jussie Smollett officially a suspect for filing false police report: police

Red cap, ski masks, Osundairo brothers..

CHICAGO — Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Wednesday "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett is now officially a suspect in a criminal investigation for filing a false police report.

Detectives are presenting the case against him to a grand jury, Guglielmi said. He tweeted the news on Wednesday after Smollett's attorneys met with prosecutors and detectives.

Smollett told police he was attacked by two masked men while walking home from a Subway sandwich shop at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29. He says they beat him, hurled racist and homophobic insults at him and looped a rope around his neck before fleeing. Police were told the two men yelled "'Empire' fa***t" and "'Empire' n***er'" while striking him.

In a supplemental interview with authorities, Smollett confirmed media reports that one of the attackers also shouted, "This is MAGA country," a reference to President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

Police couldn't find surveillance video of the attack but questioned two men who were initially deemed as suspects but who were released Friday. On Saturday, Guglielmi said information from the men had "shifted" the investigation and that police want to speak to Smollett again.

The day after the incident, police released surveillance images that showed two silhouetted individuals walking down a sidewalk, and police said they were wanted for questioning.

Police on Friday said the men were being viewed as "potential suspects" then, but by Friday night they had been released, Guglielmi said.

One of the men has appeared on "Empire," Guglielmi said. A police source also told CNN on Friday night that the men had a previous affiliation with Smollett, but did not provide additional details.