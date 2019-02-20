Girls, mother found dead in Michigan died in triple murder-suicide, authorities say

Posted 3:37 PM, February 20, 2019, by

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — Authorities in Michigan said the three children and their mother found dead earlier this week were a triple murder-suicide.

WOOD-TV reports the death of the three girls have been ruled homicide and the death of their mother, identified as Aubrianne Moore, 28, was a suicide.

The girls have been identified as Alaina Rau, 2; Cassidy Rodery, 6; and Kyrie Rodery, 8.

Authorities told WOOD-TV Moore used a  hunting-style rifle to shoot her daughters in a wooded area then put them in her car and drove “to her boyfriend’s property before killing herself outside of the vehicle.”

“Moore had a history of mental illness and spent time in a mental health hospital as recently as late last year,” WOOD-TV reports.

