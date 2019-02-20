Girls, mother found dead in Michigan died in triple murder-suicide, authorities say

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan said the three children and their mother found dead earlier this week were a triple murder-suicide.

WOOD-TV reports the death of the three girls have been ruled homicide and the death of their mother, identified as Aubrianne Moore, 28, was a suicide.

The girls have been identified as Alaina Rau, 2; Cassidy Rodery, 6; and Kyrie Rodery, 8.

Authorities told WOOD-TV Moore used a hunting-style rifle to shoot her daughters in a wooded area then put them in her car and drove “to her boyfriend’s property before killing herself outside of the vehicle.”

#BREAKING: Deaths of three daughters and mother in northern Kent County earlier this week ruled a murder-suicide: https://t.co/qQZh4FPRjW pic.twitter.com/59lJHOB7h9 — WOOD TV8 (@WOODTV) February 20, 2019

“Moore had a history of mental illness and spent time in a mental health hospital as recently as late last year,” WOOD-TV reports.