Girls, mother found dead in Michigan died in triple murder-suicide, authorities say

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan said the three children and their mother found dead earlier this week were a triple murder-suicide.
WOOD-TV reports the death of the three girls have been ruled homicide and the death of their mother, identified as Aubrianne Moore, 28, was a suicide.
The girls have been identified as Alaina Rau, 2; Cassidy Rodery, 6; and Kyrie Rodery, 8.
Authorities told WOOD-TV Moore used a hunting-style rifle to shoot her daughters in a wooded area then put them in her car and drove “to her boyfriend’s property before killing herself outside of the vehicle.”
“Moore had a history of mental illness and spent time in a mental health hospital as recently as late last year,” WOOD-TV reports.