Cold front sweeps through early this evening – precipitation moves off to the east

The Winter Weather Advisory is history – as the center of low pressure moves east across northern Wisconsin, the associated cold front will sweep through northern Illinois and northwest Indiana this evening taking whatever precipitation is left off to the east. Winds will shift to the west/southwest gusting over 30 mph, pulling cooler air into our area.

The sun will return Thursday as high pressure moves into the Midwest – dominating our weather Thursday and Friday. The next weather system to hit our area will bring cloudiness Friday night with rain likely Saturday into Sunday.