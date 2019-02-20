Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday @ Detroit
- The Blackhawks beat the Senators, 8-7, at home on Monday, improving to 9-2-0 in their last 11 games. It was their second game this season with at least eight goals, matching their total from the 2013-14 through 2017-18 seasons.
- Alex DeBrincat recorded his fourth career hat trick in the win over Ottawa, and also added two assists. He and Jonathan Toews have both reached 60 points in 60 team games, becoming the first Blackhawks not named Patrick Kane to do so since Steve Sullivan also did it in 60 games in 2000-01.
- Since Detroit moved to the Eastern Conference following the 2012-13 season, Chicago is 6-3-2 against its longtime rival, including a 5-2 win at home on February 10. The Hawks have converted on 25.0 percent of their power-play opportunities in those games, compared to 10.0 percent for the Wings.
- The Red Wings lost to the Flyers, 3-1, at home on Sunday, snapping a three-game point streak, which was tied for their longest since November. Detroit’s 23 wins through 60 team games are its fewest since going 22-31-7 to start the 1989-90 season.
- Thomas Vanek has 12 points (5g, 7a) in his last 14 games, although he was held off the scoresheet in the loss to Chicago on February 10th. He has 17 points (7g, 10a) in 24 career games against the Blackhawks, including a 5-point game on December 28 last season as a member of the Canucks.
- These teams have each played 17 overtime games this year, tied with Buffalo and Florida for most in the league. They’ve also both scored seven overtime goals, tied with Boston and Columbus for most in the NHL.