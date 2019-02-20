Man in custody at barricade situation in Park Manor

CHICAGO — Chicago police have taken a man into custody at a barricade situation in the city’s Park Manor neighborhood Wednesday.

Police responded to a domestic incident at about 8:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of south Rhodes Ave. A man then barricaded himself inside of a residence with a woman. SWAT was also called to the scene.

It was unknown if the man was armed.

The nearby Park Manor Elementary School remains on lockdown as a result of the incident.

