Woman sexually assaulted in Pullman neighborhood, suspect arrested

CHICAGO — A person is in custody after a woman said she was sexually assaulted in the city’s Pullman neighborhood, Chicago police say.

The woman told police, a man forced her into a car and raped her near 113th Place and Michigan Avenue.

She gave police a description of the car, and officers quickly spotted it and arrested a possible suspect.

No word yet on charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.