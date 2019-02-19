Woman sexually assaulted in Pullman neighborhood, suspect arrested
CHICAGO — A person is in custody after a woman said she was sexually assaulted in the city’s Pullman neighborhood, Chicago police say.
The woman told police, a man forced her into a car and raped her near 113th Place and Michigan Avenue.
She gave police a description of the car, and officers quickly spotted it and arrested a possible suspect.
No word yet on charges.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
41.688073 -87.620992