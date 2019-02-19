× Winter Weather Advisory for snow, ice Chicago area-wide Tuesday night into Wednesday

CHICAGO — A Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded area on the headlined map) is in effect tonight into Wednesday Chicago area-wide. Initially accumulating snow will spread over northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana from the south overnight, changing over to freezing rain Wednesday morning.

The Wednesday morning commute will be impacted – with temperatures expected to hover in the mid to upper 20s, the snow/freezing rain will stick, making roads/highways streets and sidewalks extremely slick and dangerous for driving/outdoor activities.

Snow accumulations will range from 1 to 2-inches south of Interstate-80 to near 4-inches along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

Eventually temperatures should rise above 32-degrees Wednesday with freezing rain changing to rain before ending from the west Wednesday afternoon.