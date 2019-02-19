Winter Weather Advisory for snow, ice Chicago area-wide Tuesday night into Wednesday

Posted 5:06 AM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:46AM, February 19, 2019

CHICAGO — A Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded area on the headlined map) is in effect tonight into Wednesday Chicago area-wide. Initially accumulating snow will spread over northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana from the south overnight, changing over to freezing rain Wednesday morning.

The Wednesday morning commute will be impacted – with temperatures expected to hover in the mid to upper 20s, the snow/freezing rain will stick, making roads/highways streets and sidewalks extremely slick and dangerous for driving/outdoor activities.

Snow accumulations will range from 1 to 2-inches south of Interstate-80 to near 4-inches along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

Eventually temperatures should rise above 32-degrees Wednesday with freezing rain changing to rain before ending from the west Wednesday afternoon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.