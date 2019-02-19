× What times are used in keeping track of daily weather data?

Dear Tom,

What times are used in keeping track of daily weather data? Is it midnight to midnight, or some other time frame?

— Mona Nicholas

Dear Mona,

Meteorologists worldwide use a midnight-to-midnight, local standard time, reference in keeping track of daily weather data. High and low temperatures are recorded on a midnight-to-midnight, local standard time, basis. This implies that temperatures from one day to the next cannot skip any values. The midnight temperature at the end of day one is always the first temperature of the following day. However, on occasion, high temperatures listed on this weather page will appear to skip values because our high temperature forecast is for the 12-hour period beginning at 6 am. In situations when a temperature in the midnight to 6 am period is higher than readings expected after 6 am, the high will appear to jump.