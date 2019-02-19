WGN-TV to air season 2 of ‘Backstory with Larry Potash’ Sunday nights beginning March 3

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will premiere the second season of “Backstory with Larry Potash” Sunday, March 3 at 8:30 p.m. CT. Subsequent episodes will run Sunday nights in March at the same time. Potash explores the backstory behind some of the most intriguing tales in history, culture, religion and science from Chicago and beyond. Each show will also stream at WGNTV.com/Live. Encores will air late Sundays at 11:30pm on WGN-TV and Mondays at 7pm CT on CLTV. Check out a sneak peek on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Some of Season Two’s subjects will include:

How big a role Elliot Ness had in bringing down Al Capone? Larry Potash and a historian from Princeton and successful author separate fact from fiction, as well as a rare look at Ness’ scrapbooks.

Inside an Ivy League university’s secret society, from a man who counts himself a member.

The story of Chicago’s very first pro basketball champion and the unfair decision that ended their short run as the best in basketball.

Viewers who want to catch up on Season One of Backstory can watch featured videos at WGNTV.com/Backstory.

WGN-TV debuts “Backstory with Larry Potash” podcast

Select stories from Season One are also available in podcast form, downloadable via iTunes and Google Podcasts. In addition, select stories from Season 2 will be available the week after the episode airs.

About WGN-TV

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News app. Get local weather on WGN-TV and the WGN Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN 9.4 carries the TBD network, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com.