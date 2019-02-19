Wednesday’s wintry mix leads into 2 quieter weather days; intensifying weekend storm’s windy Saturday rains segue to powerhouse Sunday winds with snow showers in tow; late-season arctic blast due for Feb’s close late next week
Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow tonight
Winter Weather Advisory for primarily Freezing rain and sleet Tuesday evening into the overnight for most of the Chicago area
High pressure brings a lull in precipitation
A Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing Rain covers counties northwest and far west of Chicago until late Friday morning – Wind Advisory for gusts to 50 mph entire Chicago area late afternoon and overnight
Winter Weather Advisory for freezing drizzle cancelled
Update: Winter Weather Advisory for a wintry mix of Freezing Rain/Drizzle and accumulating snow Monday from late afternoon/evening into Tuesday, generally in counties along and north of Interstate-80
Wind Chill Warning until noon, then Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow later and overnight
C’mon Chicago! Pat disappointed in Chicagoans’ reaction to Polar Vortex
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute
Wintry mix of ice, sleet and snow cause messy and slick morning commute
Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories for accumulating snow continue until late morning
Colder, drier air follows latest winter storm
Snow causes problems on roadways; Winter Weather Advisory in effect