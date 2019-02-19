Manny Machado agrees to a deal with the Padres: Report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - After a few months of waiting, one of baseball's biggest free agents has made a decision on his new home, and it's not one that White Sox fans had hoped for.

Per multiple reports, the first from Jeff Passan, All-Star infielder Manny Machado has agreed to a deal with the San Diego Padres.

BREAKING: Free agent star Manny Machado has agreed to a deal with the San Diego Padres, league sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 19, 2019

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports the deal is for ten years, $300 million.

Machado nor the team has confirmed the move.

The White Sox were in on signing the infielder from the start of free agency and met with him in December in Chicago. Since then the team, like many others in Major League Baseball, have been waiting for a decision from Machado and Bryce Harper, whom the White Sox also met with this offseason.

Check back with WGNTV.COM for more on this story.