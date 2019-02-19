Lunchbreak: Smoked Trout Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alisha Elenz

mfk restaurant, 432 W. Diversey Pkwy, Chicago IL 60614

https://mfkrestaurant.com/

Event:

MFK has happy hour from 3-6 p.m. from Wednesday through Sunday.

Recipe:

Smoked Trout Salad recipe by Chef Alisha Elenz, mfk. Restaurant

Main ingredients:

Sourdough bread, sliced

Butter

Almonds, slivered

Frisée lettuce, chopped

Radishes, sliced

Haricot Verts (French green beans), sliced

Garlic Relish (recipe below)

Lemon oil (recipe below)

Parsley, chopped

Chives, chopped

Smoked Trout (recipe below to make at home, or buy in-store)

Olive Chimi (recipe below)

Green Goddess dressing (recipe below)

Instructions:

Step One: Combine salad ingredients of Frisée, Radish, Haricot Verts, Garlic Relish, parsley, chives and Smoked Trout. Toss with enough lemon oil to cover all ingredients lightly in dressing.

Step Two: Toast bread in a pan with butter and slivered almonds.

Step Three: Put both pieces of bread on the plate, and top generously with the mixed salad. Finish plate with green goddess dressing and olive chimichurri.

Supplemental Recipes:

Garlic Relish

1/2 C minced garlic

Pinch of lemon zest

2 T lemon juice

1 cup white vinegar

1 t. salt

Pinch of black pepper

Start by bringing the vinegar up to a hard boil in a small saute pan. Combine all the other ingredients in a bowl and pour the hot vinegar over it. Cover and let it sit out till it cools down completely.

Lemon Oil (Yields 30 oz)

1 cup lemon juice

3 cups blended oil

Measure the lemon juice and then put it in a quart container and add the three cups of oil.

Green Goddess dressing (Yields 29 oz)

3 egg yolks

6 brown anchovies

2 T. lemon juice

2 T. creme fraiche

2 T. Dijon mustard

2 T. garlic confit

2 T. of sherry vinegar

1 t. minced shallot

1 t. minced garlic

2 t. herb mix (chopped parsley and chives)

1.5 T. dill, chopped

2 t. salt

Pinch of black pepper

Combine all the ingredients, then blend thoroughly with the stick blender and slowly emulsify with oil. Shouldn’t be super thick, but also not a loose consistently.

Olive Chimi (Yields 13.80 oz)

½ C. marinated olives

¼ C. liquid from olives

2 T. pickled shallots, drained of liquid and minced

4 T. shallots, minced

1 t. herb mix (parsley and chives)

2 T. sherry vinegar

4 T. extra virgin olive oil

Start by slicing your olives into fours, then combine with the rest of your ingredients and mix evenly. Make sure your mixture is full submerged with liquid.

Smoked Trout Recipe

At mfk, we cure and smoke our own fish in house. We start by getting steelhead trout fillets in from the Columbia river. We cure them in the dry cure for roughly four hours, then rub them down in sherry aioli and smoke them with apple wood chips.

Sherry Aioli (Yields 22 oz)

2 egg yolks

4 T. sherry vinegar

2 T. + 2 t. lemon juice

5 T. garlic confit

1 T. minced garlic

2 T. Dijon mustard

3 T. water

½ T. salt

¾ C. oil

Pinch of black pepper

Combine all the ingredients except for the oil in a bane and use the stick blender to emulsify with oil. Make sure to adjust to taste and until it achieves a nice thick consistency.

Dry Cure (Yields 39 oz)

3 C. kosher salt

1 ½ C. brown sugar

5 T. pink salt

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and store in a quart. Make sure to sift the brown sugar if it seems clumpy or super dense at all.