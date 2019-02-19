K-Pop superstars BTS announce world tour, show at Soldier Field May 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for South Korean boy band BTS and their legions of fans to invade Chicago as one of the world's most popular musical groups heads to the city this spring.

Chicago's Solider Field will be one of eight stadiums included in a world tour that will span North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Titled "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself," the BTS World Tour will come to Solider Field on May 11. Tickets will go on sale on March 1.

In 2018, BTS had two number one albums, went on a sold-out world tour, landed the cover of Time magazine and become the first Korean band to present at the Grammy Awards.