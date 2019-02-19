× Have you had it with winter? Kendra Thornton has some travel deals.

Winter is not even CLOSE to being over. Why not leave town for a couple of days?

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Situated on an incredible beach and completely refurbished in 2017, the Hotel Riu Bambu is an excellent all-inclusive vacation spot for families or couples. The resort features 1,000 rooms, five swimming pools, live entertainment, kids club, spa plus an incredible assortment of all inclusive dining options from Spanish and Italian to Asian and Mexican restaurants. The property is also conveniently situated where you can take different excursions to visit incredible nearby places like the Marinarium Marine Park, the scenic Higüey sugarcane fields, Altos de Chavón and Saona Island, among other interesting places. A 3-night all inclusive stay through Apple Vacations with non stop air fare and round trip airport transfers is $649 per person if you depart Chicago on April 8 or 9. (Other dates available but price will change.) On top of that, to celebrate its 50th anniversary Apple Vacations is offering anyone who books up until this Thursday (Feb. 21), a $100 off per adult coupon for all 3-night or more air inclusive packages that travel between April 1 and December 16, 2019. So that means this Riu Bambu package drops to just $549 per person (based on double occupancy.)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA

Situated on 53 acres of serene, lush desert beauty, Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain is terraced on the northern slope of its namesake, showcasing breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. Discover 109 lavish mountain casitas and suites and seven spacious villas, each boasting a unique array of luxurious amenities, contemporary architecture, and chic interior design. Indulge in mouth-watering cuisine from Food Network star and Executive Chef Beau MacMillan at Elements restaurant and Jade Bar. Refresh your spirit with a treatment at the newly renovated Sanctuary Spa and stay on your work-out routine in the state-of-the-art fitness facility, movement studio or by taking an exhilarating hike to the summit of Camelback Mountain. Escape the cold and enjoy warm Arizona sunshine with the Advance Purchase offer, saving up to 15% off best Sanctuary rates, starting at $509 per night in peak winter season. Rates drop significantly – as low as $203/nt – from mid-May to September.

FLORIDA KEYS

Hawks Cay Resort is a legendary family friendly resort destination in the Florida Keys that reopened this past fall following a $50 million renovation due to damages from Hurricane Irma. New features include a completely redesigned hotel and guestrooms, two new restaurants, an expanded adults-only area, as well as new entertainment and programming. With the completion of the resort’s marina just last week, spring is a great time to visit. Fishing, watersports, and diving charters have returned to the marina, so guests can easily get out on the water to explore all of the amazing natural wonders of the Keys. Rated one of the World’s Best Family Resort’s by Travel + Leisure, Hawks Cay has a lot of options when it comes to accommodating a family with 177 hotel guestrooms (including larger family rooms with bunkbeds) and 225 two- and three-bedroom villas. Rates start from $419 between now and April (not including taxes and daily resort fee). They have a great advance purchase promotion with a 20% discount that is available any date and again rates will drop dramatically in May. The offer is available to book online at www.hawkscay.com with promo code APNRF.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Located in the heart of Sonoma in Downtown Santa Rosa’s Historic Railroad Square, the recently redesigned Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country offers a romantic escape with its Romeo and Juliet Package, offered until May 15. Couples get a pampered vacation and full sensory experience for only $199 + tax per night. Ideally situated, the chic and understated hotel is located within 20 minutes of more than 200 Sonoma Valley wineries and just steps from Downtown Santa Rosa, where boutiques, antique shops, wine bars, tasting rooms, and dozens of unique restaurants await. Set on eight acres accented with manicured gardens, sculptures and art, the hotel features an enticing atmosphere for an idyllic Valentine’s Day getaway. The Romeo and Juliet package includes the following elements: Overnight stay in a premium King Deluxe Balcony guestroom; Welcome amenity of Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries; Breakfast for two at the hotel’s new restaurant, which offers contemporary, rustic California cuisine; A private 60-minute Couples Yoga class taught on property by an experienced instructor from the popular local yoga studio, YogaOne; One $25 gift certificate to Sonoma’s world-famous Russian River Brewing Company to experience the limited-edition Pliny the Younger IPA

