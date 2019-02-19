× Detectives hope to meet with Jussie Smollett as new information released in case

CHICAGO — New information is being released in the investigation of an alleged attack against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

TMZ reports the two brothers, who were once suspects, admit to rehearsing the altercation between them and Smollett. TMZ also reports the case could be headed to a grand jury as early as Tuesday, for an indictment against the actor for filing a fake police report.

Chicago police tell WGN, they expect to meet again with Smollett and his attorneys sometime Tuesday or Wednesday.

Smollett says he was attacked in late January near his Streeterville apartment by two men. He says he was beaten, a noose thrown around his neck and his attackers used homophobic and racial slurs.

Last week, the two Chicago brothers, held as suspects, were interrogated and released. One of those brothers being a personal trainer to Smollett.

A statement from Smollett’s attorneys over the weekend, says:

As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with. He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying. One of those purported suspects was Jussie's personal trainer who he hired to ready him physically for a music video. It is impossible to believe that this person could have played a role in the crime against Jussie or would falsely claim Jussie's complicity.

Jussie and his attorneys anticipate being further updated by Chicago Police Department on the status of the investigation and will continue to cooperate. At the present time, Jussie and his attorneys have no inclination to respond to "unnamed" sources inside of the investigation, but will continue discussions through official channels."

TMZ is also reporting that Smollett actually took police to the scene where the attack allegedly happened, and pointed to a camera that may have captured the beating, but that camera was facing the wrong direction.