Dan Roan discusses the Manny Machado decision on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - They thought this would be their moment to land a coveted free agent, but it wasn't meant to be.

Despite optimism late last night and early this morning, Manny Machado broke the hearts of the White Sox and their fans as he chose to go to San Diego instead of Chicago.

Dan Roan of WGN-TV was there for the fallout of the decision at White Sox spring training on Tuesday and talked about it on Sports Feed on Tuesday night. He gave his perspective on the decision with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman along with his thoughts on the White Sox moving forward in 2019.

