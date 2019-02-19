Award winning Gospel group “The Tommies Reunion” perform!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tommies Reunion

Friday, February 22, 2019 @6-9 PM

Grace Central Church

10216 Kitchener Street

Westchester, IL

FREE ADMISSION

Chicago’s Grammy® Award winning Thompson Community Singers, or the Tommies, as their fans call them; dominated the gospel music airwaves from the start of the Reagan administration to the close of Clinton’s. They reigned as America’s No. 1 choir with massive hits such as “For the Good of Them,” “There is No Failure in God,” “If I Be Lifted,” “I’m Available to You” and “Safe in His Arms” which still pulls 50,000 streams a week – over thirty years after its initial release in 1986. Its founder, Rev. Milton Brunson, died in 1997 and the choir eventually disbanded.

However, the primary soloists, songwriters and musicians who made the choir great in its heyday are back as The Tommies Reunion with their first new album in years. The 14-track album, The Tommies Reunion (Tyscot), releases February 22, 2019. The project’s first radio single, “He Worked It Out,” is already garnering ecstatic praise from gospel radio programmers. “It is reminiscent of the legendary Tommies sound,” Jay Bryant, Program Director at WAGG 100.1 FM/610 AM in Birmingham, AL, says of it. “It can be argued that this choir is were the best ever.”

Chicago gospel music authority, Sonya Blakey, Program Director at WGRB 1390 AM, agrees. “The song is a great comeback for Chicago’s own, Tommies,” she says. “`He Worked It Out’ carries out the choir’s legendary sound and vibe which is still celebrated and sung all around the world!

“To do something new, we knew we had to bring the staples and plus we added some new singers,” the Reunion’s leader, Darius Brooks adds. “I was 21 when I joined and most of us were that young when we joined, so now I want to train some young people like Rev. Brunson did for us and keep that Tommies legacy alive.”

The Thompson Community Singers were formed by Rev. Milton Brunson in 1948 when he was a high school student. The choir rehearsed at St. Stephen’s Church where the pastor, Rev. Eugene Thompson, was a huge supporter, and christened itself in his honor. Brunson became pastor at Christ Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in 1962. The group made its first recording in 1963 and recorded through 2000. Brooks and key members convened for a Tommies Reunion album in 2008. The Tommies earned four Grammy® nominations and won one trophy as Best Gospel Album by A Choir or Chorus for the album, “Through God’s Eyes” in 1994.