Dear Tom,

We’ve been shoveling snow a lot lately. What is the record for the most days of measurable snow in a season and might we come close to it this winter?

Thanks,

Richard Dreger

Batavia

Dear Richard,

Through February 18, the city has logged measurable snow 31 days(0.1” or greater) which, dating back to the winter of 1884-85 ranks 15th, nine fewer than the leader, the winter of 1978-79 which recorded 40 days. When expanding to an entire snow season, the greatest number of measurable snow days jumps to 53 in the 1961-62 winter, so it would take 22 more snowy days to tie the record- unlikely, but not impossible. This winter has produced 41.0 inches of snow in 31 days, an average of 1.3 inches per day, while the city’s snowiest winter in 1978-79 delivered 89.7 inches in just 45 days, an average of two inches per day.