The countdown to Chicago’s 2020 NBA All-Star Game begins

CHARLOTTE – The mid-season classic wasn’t even over yet, but the time had already come to look ahead to the next time the best in the National Basketball Association would gather in February.

That would be of particular interest to Bulls’ fans, who finally will get to see an All-Star Game in their city for the first time in over 30 years.

During the second half of the All-Star Game in Charlotte on Sunday, former Bulls legend and current Hornets chairman Michael Jordan ceremonially handed off the hosting duties to his former team. He presented a basketball to Bulls President and COO Michael Reinsdorf, featuring the logo for the game, which was revealed officially at that moment.

THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS! Chairman of the @Hornets, Michael Jordan, officially hands the @NBAAllStar ball to Bulls President & COO, Michael Reinsdorf. 👀 pic.twitter.com/c86el5xWE0 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 18, 2019

It’s the official kickoff to the Bulls’ franchise hosting the weekend from February 14-16 of 2020 at the United Center, which is a first for the venue. The two previous times the franchise hosted the All-Star Game was 1973 and 1988, both which were held at Chicago Stadium, which closed in 1994.

The Bulls were awarded the game back in November of 2017 and now will start preparations to host the game for the first time in 32 years. Whether the team will have a representative in the game is unknown, but at the least the city will have the best the league has to offer for one weekend in February of 2020.