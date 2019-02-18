Tentative deal reached to suspend charter school teachers strike

Posted 6:47 AM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:48AM, February 18, 2019

CHICAGO — A two week-long strike at several local charters schools is over.

A tentative deal was reached overnight to suspend the strike.

Teachers at four Chicago international charter schools walked off the job on Feb. 4, demanding more money and more resources for the classroom.

The deal includes an eight-percent pay increase as well as limits on class sizes.

The strike affected more than 2,000 students.

Schools will reopen Tuesday, since Monday is a holiday, Presidents Day.

 

