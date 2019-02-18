Snow. Shovel. Repeat. Winter continues to grip Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. -- You know it’s a long winter when the people who make money clearing snow are getting tired.

Sunday was the latest snow in what is turning out to be a long winter.

The snow was a 30 hour event that dumped five inches or more in some suburbs. And while that good for those in the snow removal business, it is getting a bit old for Geraldo Munoz and his crew at the Schell Seal Coating Company.

“Today we’ve been working 21 hours already,” he said. “We need a break.”

More snow is on the way. Tom Skilling says the next chance for it is Tuesday.