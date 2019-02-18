Snow. Shovel. Repeat. Winter continues to grip Chicago

Posted 6:23 PM, February 18, 2019, by

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. -- You know it’s a long winter when the people who make money clearing snow are getting tired.

Sunday was the latest snow in what is turning out to be a long winter.

The  snow was a 30 hour event that dumped five inches or more in some suburbs.  And while that good for those in the snow removal business, it is getting a bit old for Geraldo Munoz and his crew at the Schell Seal Coating Company.

“Today we’ve been working 21 hours already,” he said. “We need a break.”

More snow is on the way.  Tom Skilling says the next chance for it is Tuesday.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.