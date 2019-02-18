Mike Tagliere look back at 2018, ahead to 2019 in the NFL on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The last time he was on the show, there was mystery as to what the Bears might do in their first year under Matt Nagy.

A lot has happened since then, so that made more for Mike Tagliere to talk about when it comes to the team he watches the most.

Naturally that was a big part of his discussion on Monday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. They talked about the transformative 2018 season while also looking ahead to free agency this Winter.

Plus they all discussed a number of topics around the NFL over the next few months, which you can see in the video above or below.