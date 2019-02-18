Midday Fix: Budget-friendly & DIY decor ideas for your own Oscars party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Edward Perotti, Event Designer

http://www.Edwardaperotti.com

Oscar Party Décor – DIY projects

Purple and Gold Décor

Inspiration: Governors Ball 2019

The Governors Ball is the official Oscars after-party, and this year they are going for a purple and gold color scheme. So, take your cue from the after-party to end all after-parties and create your own purple and gold themed soirée.

Purple sequins form the base of an exciting tabletop, accented with hits of gold, topped off with purple and gold ombré vases. Classic stemware and unique plates complete the festive décor. And if you can’t find the perfect ombré vase, make it yourself!

DIY: How to create an ombré vase

The effect of ombré colors on a glass vase is pretty unique, but this one definitely takes some practice. Here are the steps:

Spray a layer of primer onto the vases – this is necessary to adhere the paint to glass.

Practice first on cardboard to do a ‘controlled’ spray paint stripe, then layer another stripe on top. Once you feel like you have the hang of it, move onto the actual vases.

Start from the bottom and work with straight lines of spray paint – the ombré effect will happen with the rough edges of spray paint lines. It’s completely okay to paint too much of the vase with the initial color, since you’ll be painting over this partially with another color.

If you have access to a spray paint airbrush, this is the ideal tool. If not, just work with regular spray paint cans.

Let the first color dry before moving onto the next.

Don’t be afraid – the beauty of this is that it’s an irregular design, so you have artistic license!

Red Décor

Inspiration: The Red Carpet

Use the iconic Red Carpet of awards season as the basis of your party décor, and accent it with gold, inspired by nothing less than the Oscar statue!

Single red roses, sparkling votive holders and gold vases mix textures, patterns and materials to create an opulent, Oscar-worthy experience. And don’t forget to add a gold film reel for that classic movie making touch.

DIY: How to create a napkin rose

Many types of napkin folds can be found online – but the rose of one of the easiest (and quickest). It’s as simple as:

Fold the napkin in half diagonally to form a triangle.

Roll it from the long side (not the point) into a ½” thick strip.

From one end, roll the strip into a circle – just like a cinnamon roll.

Place in wide mouth glass (like an old fashioned champagne glass), small bowl or another container that won’t allow it to unfurl.

Black and White Décor

Inspiration: Classic black & white movies

I’ve always been fascinated with the idea of taking a single color and exploding it into a party theme – and I’ve also always been obsessed with old black & white movies. So, here’s how you can use white as the basis of a black & white movie themed Oscar party.

Starting with white textiles, plates, napkin rings and votive holders, layer on your black & white accents. Dramatic vases give your party a modern twist, and black & white movie stills recall the glamour of old Hollywood.

DIY: How to create abstract line vases

This one may look difficult, but it’s actually deceptively simple – the lines on the vase are made from electrical tape!