Man wounded in shooting at homeless encampment

CHICAGO – A man was taken to the hospital after shooting Monday on Chicago’s South Side.

The Chicago Fire Department said the 57-year-old man was shot near Taylor Street and Des Plaines Avenue in the South Loop.

SkyCam9 was over the scene and it appears to be an encampment for people experiencing homelessness.

The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He is in critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

