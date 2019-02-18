Lunchbreak: Cobb Salad with Ranch Dressing and details on cooking classes for kids
Chef Katie Wojciechowski, chef instructor at Marcel’s Culinary Experience in Glen Ellyn
Marcel’s Culinary Experience
490 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn
630-790-8500
info@marcelsculinaryexperience.com
www.marcelsculinaryexperience.com
Recipes:
Cobb Salad With Classic Ranch Dressing
Serves 4
12 oz. (1 ½ cups) iceberg lettuce, finely chopped
½ lb. (1 cup) sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
½ lb. (1 cup) bacon, chopped
3 hard-boiled eggs, finely chopped
½ lb. (1 cup) grilled chicken breast, finely diced
½ lb. (1 cup) ham, finely diced
1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
4 oz. (1/2 cup) ranch dressing (see below)
Divide the lettuce among four large salad bowls. Artistically arrange the cheese, bacon, eggs, chicken, ham and tomatoes on and around the lettuce. Serve with the ranch dressing.
Ranch Dressing
Makes 1½ cup
1/3 cup sour cream
½ cup mayonnaise
½ cup buttermilk
3 T. chopped chives
2 T. chopped Italian parsley
1 T. champagne or white wine vinegar
1 t. ground black pepper
1 t. garlic powder
½ t. dried dill weed
Salt to taste (½ -1 t.)
In a medium bowl, combine the ingredients and blend well together. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.
Flo’s Classic Chocolate Shake with Road Gravel
Serves: 1
3 scoops chocolate ice cream
chocolate syrup to taste
½ cup whole milk
For garnish:
1 milk chocolate bar, cut into curls or shavings
Crushed graham crackers
In a blender, combine all ingredients and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and top with shaved chocolate and graham cracker bits, if desired.