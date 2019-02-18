× Lunchbreak: Cobb Salad with Ranch Dressing and details on cooking classes for kids

Chef Katie Wojciechowski, chef instructor at Marcel’s Culinary Experience in Glen Ellyn

Marcel’s Culinary Experience

490 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn

630-790-8500

info@marcelsculinaryexperience.com

www.marcelsculinaryexperience.com

Recipes:

Cobb Salad With Classic Ranch Dressing

Serves 4

12 oz. (1 ½ cups) iceberg lettuce, finely chopped

½ lb. (1 cup) sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

½ lb. (1 cup) bacon, chopped

3 hard-boiled eggs, finely chopped

½ lb. (1 cup) grilled chicken breast, finely diced

½ lb. (1 cup) ham, finely diced

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

4 oz. (1/2 cup) ranch dressing (see below)

Divide the lettuce among four large salad bowls. Artistically arrange the cheese, bacon, eggs, chicken, ham and tomatoes on and around the lettuce. Serve with the ranch dressing.

Ranch Dressing

Makes 1½ cup

1/3 cup sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup buttermilk

3 T. chopped chives

2 T. chopped Italian parsley

1 T. champagne or white wine vinegar

1 t. ground black pepper

1 t. garlic powder

½ t. dried dill weed

Salt to taste (½ -1 t.)

In a medium bowl, combine the ingredients and blend well together. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Flo’s Classic Chocolate Shake with Road Gravel

Serves: 1

3 scoops chocolate ice cream

chocolate syrup to taste

½ cup whole milk

For garnish:

1 milk chocolate bar, cut into curls or shavings

Crushed graham crackers

In a blender, combine all ingredients and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and top with shaved chocolate and graham cracker bits, if desired.