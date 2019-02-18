Lake-effect snow falling across Chicago area for morning commute; Winter Weather Advisory for Lake County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A steady light snow will continue into Monday forenoon across the Chicago area, diminishing slowly from the west with the emphasis shifting to a band of lake-effect snow showers expected to shift south from Lake and McHenry Counties into Cook and DuPage Counties, eventually curving around the south end of Lake Michigan into northwest Indiana later morning into the afternoon.

Snow may still accumulate up to an inch well inland with two to three-inches possible in the counties impacted by the lake-effect snow showers.

Roads and sidewalks across much of our area will still remain snow-covered and slick slowing travel/outdoor activities.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended until 9 a.m. Monday in Lake County.