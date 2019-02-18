How gunman in Aurora shooting got his gun

AURORA, Ill. — Illinois State Police said Monday the man responsible for the workplace shooting in Aurora, Illinois lied on his gun license application and a records search didn’t catch it.

Police said Gary Martin, 45, is responsible for the deaths of five people who were shot and killed Friday at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora.

Martin applied for a Firearm Owners Identification Card in January 2014. State police said Martin answered “no” to an application question about whether he had ever been convicted of a felony. Martin was convicted of aggravated assault in Mississippi in 1995 for an attack that reportedly nearly killed his girlfriend.

“The search of records conducted by FOID staff only produced Martin’s Illinois criminal history which revealed no prohibiting factors,” state police said in statement. Police are investigating why the Mississippi conviction did not turn up in that background check.

Police said Martin likely brought his .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun to work Friday because he knew he was being fired from his job at Henry Pratt Company after 15 years.

The FOID card was revoked in March of 2014 after Martin applied for a concealed carry permit. He submitted a fingerprint with that application, although it was not required. “The FBI number ultimately led [ISP staff] to a Mississippi Department of Corrections entry noting a charge of aggravated assault,” state police said.

State police denied Martin’s concealed carry permit and revoked his FOID card. However, state police said they did not receive a response from Martin indicated he received the notification or turned in his weapon to local police or a person with a valid FOID card. WGN Investigates first reported Saturday, Illinois law does not require state police or local authorities to confiscate weapons.

A law enforcement source told WGN Investigates that even today, a search of a federal database using only Martin’s name, birth date and other identifiers does not reveal his 1995 conviction. Only when that background check is conducted with Martin’s fingerprint does the conviction surface.