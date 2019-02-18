High pressure brings a lull in precipitation

After another extended period of snow and freezing rain, a sprawling area of high pressure extending from the Dakotas to New York will bring at least partial sunshine and dry weather on Tuesday. February has brought its share of bad weather. To date, 17 of the month’s 18 days have produced at least a trace of precipitation. The break in inclement weather will be short-lived. Satellite imagery late Monday showed a swirling cloud mass centered over southeastern Utah. This system is forecast to develop over the southern Plains, before turning northeast toward the Chicago area midweek. Snow may arrive as early as the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. With the circulation center expected to pass near, or over Chicago, there will likely be enough warm air aloft to change the snow to mixed precipitation, and than to rain. Drier air is to return Thursday and Friday, ahead of what appears to be another wet weekend.