Gary Sinise Talks About His Book, “Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service”

"Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service"

Tonight at 7pm and 9pm

Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theatre

1650 N Halsted

312-335-1650

steppenwolf.org

gratefulamericanbook.com

Gary Sinise is a co-founder of Steppenwolf Theatre Company and is an Oscar-nominated actor and winner of an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and two Screen Actors Guild awards, and has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, all while advocating for America’s veterans for nearly 40 years.

For his service work, Gary has been presented with numerous humanitarian awards including the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in Entertainment from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, the George Catlett Marshall Medal from the Association of the US Army, and the Spirit of Hope Award by the Department of Defense.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is hosting a special event as part of co-founder Gary Sinise’s book tour promoting his new book Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service. Sinise will reflect on his book in a candid conversation with fellow Steppenwolf co-founder Jeff Perry.