Election Day in Chicago: What you need to know

CHICAGO — Election Day in Chicago is Feb. 26. Chicagoans will be voting for a new mayor, city clerk, city treasurer and all 50 City Council (aldermen) positions.

EARLY VOTING

If you want to cast your ballot before Election Day, early voting is underway. Check out the map above of early voting locations. Keep in mind early voting hours vary until Election Day.

The hours are:

Feb. 18-22: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 23: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feb. 24: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Feb. 25: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

REGISTERING TO VOTE

Not sure if you’re registered? Click here to find out. If you ARE registered, your polling place and absentee ballot options will come up. If not,

If you’re not already registered to vote, you can register online, via mail, in-person at one of the early voting locations, on Election Day, or at the Secretary of State’s office.

If you are registering in person, bring two forms of ID, one of which must show your current address.