Blackhawks Game Notes For Monday vs. Ottawa
- Ottawa holds the worst road record in the league at 8-19-1 (.304). The Senators are allowing 4.25 goals on the road this season, highest in the NHL and on pace to be their highest in a season since 1993-94 (4.93).
- The Blackhawks lost to the Blue Jackets, 5-2, on Saturday after allowing three goals in the first period. Chicago has the worst goal differential in the first period this season at -17, allowing a league-worst 78 goals.
- Chicago and Ottawa allow the most goals per game this season at 3.644 and 3.638, respectfully. The Blackhawks have won five of the last six games in the series and the losing team has scored three or fewer goals in each game.
- Mark Stone has 39 points (18g, 21a) with +22 plus/minus at home this season. On the road, however, he has 20 points (9g, 11a) and a -9 plus/minus. He was -2 on the ice in Ottawa’s last road game, a 4-3 win over Winnipeg.
- Patrick Kane extended his point streak to 17 games with a goal and an assist on Saturday. A point tonight would match the fourth-longest streak in a season in franchise history with Clint Smith in 1943-44 and Denis Savard in 1981-82. Kane already has the franchise’s longest point streak at 26 in 2015-16.
- Chicago rookie Dominik Kahun (11g, 18a) and Ottawa rookie Colin White (11g, 18a) each have 29 points this season. That ranks fourth among NHL rookies this season.