Attorney Avenatti confident R. Kelly will be indicted soon

CHICAGO — A grand jury has reportedly been convened to investigate a new sex tape allegedly showing R. Kelly having sex with an underaged girl.

A source tells TMZ a number of women claiming to be victims of R. Kelly have been shown the tape to see if they can corroborate the location and surroundings.

R. Kelly's attorney calls the report false and says he has no knowledge of grand jury proceedings.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents whistle-blowers and alleged victims in the case, told WGN he's provided the video, and a list of witnesses, to Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

"The tape is within the statute of limitations necessary to charge R. Kelly, and I am confident that in the coming days R. Kelly will be indicted, he will be arrested, and I will be very surprised if he ever walks free another day in his life," Avenatti told WGN.

Avenatti also alleges that R. Kelly used witness intimidation, tampering and bribery to win his acquittal on sexual assault charges in 2008.