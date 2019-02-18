Airlines to offer gender neutral options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Air travel will soon no longer be just for males and females.

New "unspecified" and "undisclosed" gender options are going to be available for passengers in the near future.

Airlines for America, a trade group for numerous U.S. carriers, says this move provides a "culture of diversity and inclusion."

The transportation security administration says travelers must have gender notification that matches their tickets.

Supporters of transgender rights groups says this helps people who want to give the most accurate representation of their identities.

United Airlines says within the next few weeks its passengers can select "undisclosed" or "unspecified" in addition to the traditional "male" and "female" choices.

Others, including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, say they're working on giving people more gender options.