41” makes this Chicago’s snowiest season of past 5; another 1-3” late Tuesday night into Wed morning; rain and 40s with next system Saturday—Feb’s final days & March ‘19’s open next week may find Chicago in frigid late-season arctic air

Posted 11:50 PM, February 18, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.