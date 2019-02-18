41” makes this Chicago’s snowiest season of past 5; another 1-3” late Tuesday night into Wed morning; rain and 40s with next system Saturday—Feb’s final days & March ‘19’s open next week may find Chicago in frigid late-season arctic air
-
Canceled flights, delayed trains and icy roads as winter storm moves east
-
Snow system arrives late Saturday night and persists Sunday
-
Polar vortex thaw creates headaches for Chicago homeowners
-
Cold weather continues its winter break; westerly upper winds keep “mild” air coming through next week—daily temps 6 to 13-degrees above normal; precip nil until late week; sub-32-deg highs to cover less than 11% of the country
-
Rare early November snow arrives in Chicago-area
-
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
Wintry weather to reach our area in days ahead
-
Even in a down year, the Blackhawks’ success continues against the Penguins
-
After great 2018 seasons, Julian Love & Miles Boykin declare for the NFL Draft
-
Without a Machado decision, the White Sox start Year 3 of their rebuild
-
-
THE MORNING AFTER: Yes, Bears fans, it’s not a dream
-
Bears outlast the 49ers in a 14-9 victory
-
Former Cubs infielder Luis Valbuena killed in car crash in Venezuela