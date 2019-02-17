Sunday Brunch: Panzerotti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Angelo Lollino, the owner Massa Café Italiano in Elmwood Park showcased a few dishes and shared a recipe for Panzerotti.

Panzerotti are salted, deep fried, pockets of dough filled with melted mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and toppings.

Massa Café Italiano

7434 W North Ave

Elmwood Park, Ill. 60707

708-583-1111

Massacafe.com

Panzerotti recipe:

Ingredients:

- Dough (3oz dough balls)

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup lukewarm water (adjust water to texture of dough)

2 teaspoons active dry yeast

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 ¼ teaspoons salt

- Tomato sauce:

1 14oz can San Marzano whole plum tomato

½ teaspoon salt (adjust to your liking)

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon Romano cheese

- Fresh Basil

- Shredded Mozzarella cheese

- Canola & Olive oil blend for frying

Cooking Instructions:

1. Combine the flour, yeast and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer and combine. While the mixer is running, add the water and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and beat until the dough forms into a ball. If the dough is sticky, add additional flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough comes together in a solid ball. If the dough is too dry, add additional water, 1 tablespoon at a time. Scrape the dough onto a lightly floured surface and gently knead into a smooth, firm ball.

2. Grease a large bowl with olive oil, add the dough, cover the bowl with plastic wrap and put it in a warm area to let it double in size, about 1 hour. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and divide it into approximately 3 oz balls. Cover dough balls with a clean kitchen towel or plastic wrap and let them rest for 10 minutes.

1 Stretch 3 oz dough ball into a round pizza shape approximately ¼” thick

2 Ladle 1 1/2 oz Tomato sauce onto center of dough round

3 add 2 oz shredded mozzarella cheese

4 Tear a couple leaves of fresh basil

5 Fold over into half-moon, trim edge and crimp edges with a fork

6 Gently place panzerotti in hot oil and flip over in 1 ½ to 2 minutes. Let cook for 4-5 minutes until golden brown

7 Carefully remove from and let sit for a few minutes, tear in half and enjoy!