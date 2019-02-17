Sunday Brunch: Panzerotti

Posted 9:06 AM, February 17, 2019, by

Angelo Lollino, the owner Massa Café Italiano in Elmwood Park showcased a few dishes and shared a recipe for Panzerotti.

Panzerotti are salted, deep fried, pockets of dough filled with melted mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and toppings.

Massa Café Italiano
7434 W North Ave
Elmwood Park, Ill. 60707
708-583-1111
Massacafe.com

Panzerotti recipe:

Ingredients:

- Dough (3oz dough balls)
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup lukewarm water (adjust water to texture of dough)
2 teaspoons active dry yeast
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 ¼ teaspoons salt

- Tomato sauce:
1 14oz can San Marzano whole plum tomato
½ teaspoon salt (adjust to your liking)
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon Romano cheese

- Fresh Basil
- Shredded Mozzarella cheese
- Canola & Olive oil blend for frying

Cooking Instructions:

1. Combine the flour, yeast and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer and combine. While the mixer is running, add the water and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and beat until the dough forms into a ball. If the dough is sticky, add additional flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough comes together in a solid ball. If the dough is too dry, add additional water, 1 tablespoon at a time. Scrape the dough onto a lightly floured surface and gently knead into a smooth, firm ball.

2. Grease a large bowl with olive oil, add the dough, cover the bowl with plastic wrap and put it in a warm area to let it double in size, about 1 hour. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and divide it into approximately 3 oz balls. Cover dough balls with a clean kitchen towel or plastic wrap and let them rest for 10 minutes.

1 Stretch 3 oz dough ball into a round pizza shape approximately ¼” thick

2 Ladle 1 1/2 oz Tomato sauce onto center of dough round

3 add 2 oz shredded mozzarella cheese

4 Tear a couple leaves of fresh basil

5 Fold over into half-moon, trim edge and crimp edges with a fork

6 Gently place panzerotti in hot oil and flip over in 1 ½ to 2 minutes. Let cook for 4-5 minutes until golden brown

7 Carefully remove from and let sit for a few minutes, tear in half and enjoy!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.