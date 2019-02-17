Bonus segment from WGN’s ‘Bozo’s Circus: The 1960s’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's a bonus segment from "Bozo's Circus: The 1960s," featuring a digitally remastered recording of a sketch from a live 1968 broadcast starring WGN's original "Bozo's Circus" cast: Bob Bell as Bozo, Ray Rayner as Oliver O. Oliver, Don Sandburg as Sandy, Ned Locke as Ringmaster Ned, and music performed by Bob Trendler (Mr. Bob) and the Big Top Band.

A special encore of "Bozo's Circus: The 1960s" will be seen Sunday, Feb. 24 at 12 noon CT on WGN-TV as well as WGNTV.com/live and the WGN-TV News app.

