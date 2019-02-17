Bikes get top billing at Progressive International Motorcycle Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Nearly 1,000 motorcycles from all over the world were on display at the 38th annual Progressive International Motorcycle Show at the Stephens Convention Center Sunday.

Billed as the the world's largest touring motorcycle show for consumers, the choices were endless, from major brand names and fan favorites to custom concept bikes of all shapes, sizes and colors.

It wasn’t just about shopping and browsing, as this year show featured several interactive booths, like the "Wheelie Experience," which let first-timers and professionals alike see what it's like to get a motorcycle up on one wheel.

Attendees also tested out some rides, like on a low-throttle M1, electric Zero Motorcycle as part of the Discover the Ride exhibit.

It was the last stop on the seven-city tour for the motorcycle show, which rode off into the sunset Sunday - until it returns to the demo track until next year.