Accumulating snow today – Winter Weather Advisory far west and north portions of the Chicago area

Posted 5:19 AM, February 17, 2019

Accumulating snow is expected across the Chicago area Sunday and Sunday night with heaviest amounts of 2 to 4-inches along and west of Interstate-39 as well as counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line where a Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded counties on the headlined map) is in effect. One to three-inches of snow is forecast for the remainder of the Chicago area. Snow will be steady and accumulate some on less-traveled roads, while main highways will be more apt to be in better shape. If planning travel, be prepared to take a little longer and watch for slick spots.

A weakening low pressure disturbance will ripple across our area from west to east, with heaviest snow accumulating along and west of the I-39 corridor this morning. Later tonight into Monday morning northeast winds off Lake Michigan will enhance snow accumulation in southeast Wisconsin and primarily Lake and McHenry Counties – possibly Cook County, Illinois.

Latest Regional Weather Radar Map…

