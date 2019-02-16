Snowfall into Sunday, highs in the 20s
-
At least 7 dead after winter storms blanket Midwest
-
Canceled flights, delayed trains and icy roads as winter storm moves east
-
Region to remain in mild air over the weekend
-
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute
-
Winter Storm Warning for Chicago-area Sunday: Deteriorating travel conditions, heavy snowfall expected
-
-
Storm walloping the Southeast wipes out power to 500k and makes travel ‘difficult or impossible’
-
Friday’s cold/snow just the start of a severe wintry barrage
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
More than 20 million people are in the path of major winter storm in the South
-
Snow on the way, highs in the 20s Sunday
-
-
Snow causes problems on roadways; Winter Weather Advisory in effect
-
Wind Chill Warning until noon, then Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow later and overnight
-
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory for all Chicago area continues until 3AM CST Sunday – latest snowfall reports