Snow this weekend, temps in the high 20s
-
Cold temps Friday, snow possible over weekend
-
Mild weather to continue until weekend chill
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
Mild temps in Chicago today, but season’s 1st significant snow is on the way
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
-
Canceled flights, delayed trains and icy roads as winter storm moves east
-
Winter returns to Chicago with windchill, potential for snow
-
Snow is gone, but expect temps in the 20s
-
Sunshine to continue in abundance this weekend
-
Temps rise, but cloudy, damp weather on tap this weekend
-
-
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute
-
Chicago not alone in recording a snowless Christmas
-
7-Day Forecast: Temps. in lower 30s, scattered snows Monday