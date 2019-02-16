× Accumulating snow expected Sunday – Winter Weather Advisory far west and north portions

Accumulating snow is expected across the Chicago area later tonight and Sunday with heaviest amounts of 2 to 4-inches along and west of Interstate-39 as well as counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line where a Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded counties on the headlined map) will be in effect. One to three-inches of snow is forecast for the remainder of the Chicago area. Snow will be steady and accumulate some on less-traveled roads, while main highways will be more apt to be in better shape. If planning travel, be prepared to take a little longer and watch for slick spots.

A weakening low pressure disturbance will ripple across our area from west to east, snow starting over westernmost sections late tonight, spreading east across the remainder of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana by mid-morning Sunday.