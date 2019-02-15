Snow system arrives late Saturday night and persists Sunday

Friday was the first day in February that O’Hare Airport did not record at least a trace of precipitation. In fact, Friday was the first dry since January 6th without at least a trace of precipitation at O’Hare. The dry weather will not last long as another snow system is expected to bring the area 1 to 3” of snow overnight Saturday into Sunday. Higher snow accumulation is possible north and northwest of Chicago. Most of the accumulating snow will fall overnight and through the daylight hours, however light snow will persist throughout the night Sunday night.

High temperatures over the next several days will be near 30 degrees with the normal high being in the upper 30s. Low temperatures over the next few days will be in the upper teens, slightly below normal.

Another snow system with a potential for an inch or more of snow early on Wednesday.