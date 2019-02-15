Sinbad never tells jokes but rather stalks the stage, telling real-life stories. He doesn’t write his material; he relives it as he remembers it. Sinbad performs at the Chicago Theatre Saturday, Feb. 16.
Sinbad is back on the Big Show
-
Jussie Smollett gives details about his attack and says he’s ‘forever changed’
-
New video raises questions about confrontation between students, Native Americans
-
Jussie Smollett sends defiant message in first performance since attack in Chicago
-
Memphis man believes serial killer’s sketch shows his murdered mother
-
A man ‘slipped and fell’ on ice – but video told a different story, prosecutors say
-
-
ICE arrests rapper 21 Savage, says he’s illegally present in US
-
10-year-old’s winning science fair project: ‘Is Tom Brady a Cheater?’
-
Veteran who lost leg in Afghanistan helps Colin Powell change flat tire
-
Search continues for California father of four, missing for nearly a month
-
Temperature changes create eerie ‘ghost apples’ in West Michigan
-
-
Fate of Mexican drug lord El Chapo now rests with US jury
-
‘Anti-natalist’ suing parents for having him without his consent
-
Hospital to honor generous Chicagoan who continues to give back, even when he was in need