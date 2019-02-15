Sinbad is back on the Big Show

Sinbad never tells jokes but rather stalks the stage, telling real-life stories. He doesn’t write his material; he relives it as he remembers it. Sinbad performs at the Chicago Theatre Saturday, Feb. 16.

