Ronnie Baker Brooks live in-studio performance

Posted 10:01 AM, February 15, 2019, by

Ronnie Baker Brooks is back with his first album in 10 years, entitled "Times Have Changed." Brooks is performing at Space in Evanston on Feb. 16. For more information on how to get tickets, visit http://www.ronniebakerbrooks.com/tour/

