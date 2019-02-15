Parents warned of ’48-Hour Challenge’ which encourages kids to go missing

Posted 12:32 PM, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:41PM, February 15, 2019

A new warning for parents about the latest social media trend.

It’s called the 48-Hour Challenge. It encourages children to disappear for 48 hours.

The missing child then racks up points for any mentions on social media regarding their whereabouts.

Once the 48 hours are over, the child goes back home.

Child psychiatrists say to never assume your child knows better than to involve themselves in internet challenges.

Chicago police officials tell WGN they are aware of the challenge, but they have not heard of any incidents here.

 

