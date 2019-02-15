Mildest Chicago Valentine Day in two years—and the 13th-warmest on the books—but arctic air’s returned; “atmospheric river’s” drenching rains/highs winds hit Palm Springs, CA with 3.64”—3rd heaviest calendar day rain since 1906; an eastbound offshoot threatens snow here Sunday

Posted 2:53 AM, February 15, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.