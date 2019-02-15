Lunchbreak: Jerk Grilled Salmon and details on North Shore Restaurant Month
Chef C. J. Butler
Go To Go Jamaican Cuisine
711 Howard St., Evanston, IL
847-868-8226
https://www.goodtogorestaurant.com/
Events:
North Shore Restaurant Month is back for its 11th year. From Friday, February 1 through Thursday, February 28, more than 90 of the North Shore’s most popular restaurants will be offering a variety of specials and discounts including free appetizers or desserts, a percentage off the entire bill, prix fixe meals, “2 for 1” specials, and much more. For a complete list of participating restaurants and their special offers, or to print a dining certificate that can be used at all of them, please visit www.NorthShoreDiningDeals.com.
For North Shore Restaurant Month, Go to Go Jamaican restaurant will be offering:
The North Shore Restaurant Special is 15% off of the bill …alcohol is not included, and the offer is NOT on the special featured entrée for Lovers Weekend.
It is offered on Friday and Saturday night and onging for the month of February every night.
The drink special is a martini called Drive Me Crazy Martini
Vodka, Tonic, Chamburg and Cranberry Juice..
Recipe:
JERK GRILLED SALMON W/ SAUTÉED VEGETABLES
GRILLED SALMON
INGREDIENTS:
6 ounce salmon filet (skinless)
1/4 teaspoon Old Bay Spice
1/4 teaspoon crushed pepper flakes
1/4 teaspoon shrimp bouillon
1 teaspoon olive oil
Pinch of black pepper
Salt to taste
METHOD:
Preheat skillet 350 degrees
Combine all seasonings
Add oil over salmon
Using hands rub seasoning on all sides of salmon
Use a non stick spray or oil to coat skillet
Add salmon and sear 3 minutes on each side
While the Salmon is cooking prepare the sautéed vegetables
SAUTEED VEGETABLES
INGREDIENTS:
Julienne Cuts….
2 ounce (4T) red peppers
2 ounce (4T) carrots
2 ounce (4T) celery
2 ounce (4T) zucchini
2 ounce (4T) squash
2 ounce (4T) onion
1/4 teaspoon of chicken bouillon
——or whatever vegetables you like… (The above veggies make for a beautiful colorful plate)
2 teaspoons of olive oil
METHOD:
Preheat skillet 350 degrees
Make sure it’s very hot
Add 2 teaspoons of olive oil
Add onion first to hot pan
Add all vegetables and stir
Allow edges to turn slightly brown
Add chicken bouillon
Cooking time approximately 3 minutes
While the vegetables are being sautéed, caramelize an orange.
CARAMALIZED ORANGE
INGREDIENTS:
1/4 orange sliced
1 teaspoon of granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon of lemon juice
METHOD:
Preheat pan
Add sugar and lemon juice
Allow sugar to melt and become light golden color
Add orange slice
Caramelize both sides of orange slices
Plate the vegetables, then lay the salmon on top and place the orange on the side.