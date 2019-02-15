× Lunchbreak: Jerk Grilled Salmon and details on North Shore Restaurant Month

Chef C. J. Butler

Go To Go Jamaican Cuisine

711 Howard St., Evanston, IL

847-868-8226

https://www.goodtogorestaurant.com/

Events:

North Shore Restaurant Month is back for its 11th year. From Friday, February 1 through Thursday, February 28, more than 90 of the North Shore’s most popular restaurants will be offering a variety of specials and discounts including free appetizers or desserts, a percentage off the entire bill, prix fixe meals, “2 for 1” specials, and much more. For a complete list of participating restaurants and their special offers, or to print a dining certificate that can be used at all of them, please visit www.NorthShoreDiningDeals.com.

For North Shore Restaurant Month, Go to Go Jamaican restaurant will be offering:

The North Shore Restaurant Special is 15% off of the bill …alcohol is not included, and the offer is NOT on the special featured entrée for Lovers Weekend.

It is offered on Friday and Saturday night and onging for the month of February every night.

The drink special is a martini called Drive Me Crazy Martini

Vodka, Tonic, Chamburg and Cranberry Juice..

Recipe:

JERK GRILLED SALMON W/ SAUTÉED VEGETABLES

GRILLED SALMON

INGREDIENTS:

6 ounce salmon filet (skinless)

1/4 teaspoon Old Bay Spice

1/4 teaspoon crushed pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon shrimp bouillon

1 teaspoon olive oil

Pinch of black pepper

Salt to taste

METHOD:

Preheat skillet 350 degrees

Combine all seasonings

Add oil over salmon

Using hands rub seasoning on all sides of salmon

Use a non stick spray or oil to coat skillet

Add salmon and sear 3 minutes on each side

While the Salmon is cooking prepare the sautéed vegetables

SAUTEED VEGETABLES

INGREDIENTS:

Julienne Cuts….

2 ounce (4T) red peppers

2 ounce (4T) carrots

2 ounce (4T) celery

2 ounce (4T) zucchini

2 ounce (4T) squash

2 ounce (4T) onion

1/4 teaspoon of chicken bouillon

——or whatever vegetables you like… (The above veggies make for a beautiful colorful plate)

2 teaspoons of olive oil

METHOD:

Preheat skillet 350 degrees

Make sure it’s very hot

Add 2 teaspoons of olive oil

Add onion first to hot pan

Add all vegetables and stir

Allow edges to turn slightly brown

Add chicken bouillon

Cooking time approximately 3 minutes

While the vegetables are being sautéed, caramelize an orange.

CARAMALIZED ORANGE

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 orange sliced

1 teaspoon of granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon of lemon juice

METHOD:

Preheat pan

Add sugar and lemon juice

Allow sugar to melt and become light golden color

Add orange slice

Caramelize both sides of orange slices

Plate the vegetables, then lay the salmon on top and place the orange on the side.