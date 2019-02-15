Low-calorie boozy push pops now available at Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. — Adults rejoice! There’s finally something for mom and dad to indulge in at Walt Disney World.

You can now get your hands on some boozy push-pops at Disney’s Paddlefish Restaurant. These icy treats are similar to the Flintstones-themed popsicles of yesteryear, just with alcohol. The cocktails are crafted by the folks from Buzz Cocktails.

According to Travel and Leisure, the fat-free, adult-only treats come in eight different flavors, including mango, passion fruit, Moscow mule, and blueberry pomegranate, and are all under 100 calories!

The cocktails cost $12-$14 and are equivalent to one cocktail with 15% ABV.